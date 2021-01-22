Vidulum Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $113,883.38 and $14,139.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001170 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

