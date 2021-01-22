Vidulum Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $123,162.74 and approximately $13,954.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001128 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

