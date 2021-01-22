Vidulum (VDL) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $123,162.74 and $13,954.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

