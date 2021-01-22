Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $14.05 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 13.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $127.77. 1,648,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

