ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 15.3%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price fell 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48. 7,605,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,809,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

