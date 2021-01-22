Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNHAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

GNHAF opened at $148.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.