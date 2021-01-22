VIG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,653.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $541,607.89 and $1,653.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,400.98 or 0.99798014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00321571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00621909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00158707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003794 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,082,576 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

