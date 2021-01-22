VIG Price Down 13% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, VIG has traded down 13% against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $533,965.69 and $1,005.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.80 or 0.99976266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00326290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.33 or 0.00625431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00159049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003961 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,214,795 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

