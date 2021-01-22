Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Intuit stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.83. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.09 and a 200 day moving average of $336.90. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

