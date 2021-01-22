Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

LNG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 25,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.