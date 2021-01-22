Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,457. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

