Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

