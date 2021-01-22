Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 17,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,617. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

