Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,971. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.