Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $131,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 177,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,220. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

