Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises approximately 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 59,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $63,752. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

