Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,000 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.24. 36,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,047. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

