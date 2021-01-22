Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of DMC Global worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DMC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The company has a market cap of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

