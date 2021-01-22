Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 33,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,207. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

