Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

