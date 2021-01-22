Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.43. 22,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,692. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

