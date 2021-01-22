Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 668,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296,604 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 276,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

