Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $84.00. 80,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,185.80 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

