Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $734.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

