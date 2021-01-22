Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 11,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

