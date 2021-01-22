Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 917,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.62. 21,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

