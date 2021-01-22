Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,270. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

