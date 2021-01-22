Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,296,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

