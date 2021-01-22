Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $463.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average of $372.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

