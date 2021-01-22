Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 378.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.27. 84,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

