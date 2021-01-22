Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $286.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,700. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

