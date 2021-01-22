Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Archrock worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 84.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.