Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

