Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

