Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ChampionX worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChampionX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ChampionX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $14,310,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 17,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,518. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

