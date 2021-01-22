Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

