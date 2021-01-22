Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. 398,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

