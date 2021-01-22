Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 240,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,339. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

