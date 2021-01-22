Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 203,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $90.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

