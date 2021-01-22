Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $67,759.56 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $72,530.64.

Shares of Village Super Market stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 55,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth $476,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

