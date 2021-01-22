VINchain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $151,370.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

