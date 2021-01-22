Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

V stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

