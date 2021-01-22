Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of V opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

