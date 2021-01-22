Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $205.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

