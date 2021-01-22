Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

