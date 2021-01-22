VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,644,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,797,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

