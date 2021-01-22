Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 46,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 30,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $171,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $984,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $10,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

