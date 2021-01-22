Vitae Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Vitae has a market capitalization of $146.87 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00022860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

