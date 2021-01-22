Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $24.72 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

