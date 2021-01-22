Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of VIV traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting €26.61 ($31.31). 2,249,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.70.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.